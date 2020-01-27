January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for 2017 murder attempt

By Staff Reporter00

Police arrested on Monday a 42-year-old man on suspicion of an attempted murder in Nicosia in 2017.

According to police, they were led to the suspect after receiving a witness statement claiming he was involved in the attempted murder.

He will appear in Nicosia district court on Tuesday.

The attempted murder occurred on November 21, 2017, when a 40-year-old man was shot several times in the parking area of an apartment building.

The man sustained injuries to his cheek, neck, and shoulder and had to receive treatment in Nicosia general hospital

 

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Supreme court rules young hacker should be extradited to US

Peter Michael

Early retirement scheme for civil servants planned

Elias Hazou

Supreme court increases man’s sentence for child sexual assault

Peter Michael

Renovation funds for green line properties extended

Staff Reporter

Plans for closed centres for asylum seekers to curb illegal migration

Evie Andreou

Brexit and Thomas Cook collapse cause slight fall in Paphos weddings

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign