January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More dead flamingos

By Gina Agapiou070
One of the dead flamingos at Larnaca salt lake

Two more dead flamingos were found in Larnaca salt lake on Sunday, following a mass death of the birds on Saturday.

Around 20 flamingos were found dead on Saturday morning, while two new cases of dead birds were spotted on Sunday when municipal authorities went to assess the situation.

No dead birds were reported on Monday, said the municipality.

Larnaca’s municipality will “collaborate with the relevant authorities and take appropriate measures once they receive the results from the flamingos’ necropsy”.

Game and Fauna head Pantelis Hadjiyerou said their deaths were exacerbated by the cold weather or is a result of lead poisoning.

But both the Greens and the Animal Party have questioned the state authorities’ explanation, asking for the results from the mud analysis of the lake.

 


