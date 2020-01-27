January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Next president requires the support of AKEL and DIKO

By CM Reader's View00
Who will be occupying the Presidential Palace after the next Presidential elections?

Do not count the chicks before they are hatched; there are several candidates and one stands above all but it will require AKEL and Diko support only.

The government of Anastasiades has an expiry date and the lack of good governance and corruption level is what will drive the voters, even of Kyproulla, to follow the lead of other countries.

The towers built on sand will come back to haunt this government and it will be too late. An economic development built on unsound medium term plans and based on construction and sales of passports is doomed!

Cop

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Slips of the tongue and hate campaign dog government


Related posts

Makarios: a charismatic but destructive leader

Christos Panayiotides

Royals can be refugees too 

Alper Ali Riza

Cyprus heading for shipwreck in EEZ gas battle

CM Guest Columnist

British Airways should be renamed

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Turkey destroys island’s energy policy narrative with latest incursion

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Slips of the tongue and hate campaign dog government

Patroclos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign