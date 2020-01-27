January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘No threat to Cypriot and Greek sovereignty will be accepted’

By Jonathan Shkurko00
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

France will not accept any threat to Cypriot and Greek sovereignty, French Finance Minister Bruno Le        Maire has said.

In an interview with Kathemerini on Sunday, Le Maire underlined that Paris and the EU have strongly supported Athens and Nicosia against Turkish threats and drilling in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Called to comment on the political and economic importance of the EastMed pipeline, the French finance minister said Europe must diversify its sources of energy supplies to meet its needs.

“The discovery of natural gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean is an opportunity,” he said.

“The EastMed pipeline is an option through which Europe can achieve its energy goals and its implementation is well supported by the European Union.”

Le Maire also stressed that the exploitation of the natural gas resources in the Mediterranean might create tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“However, no threat to Cypriot and Greek sovereignty will be accepted. Both France and the EU as a whole have strongly supported Athens and Nicosia against these threats,” he concluded.


Related posts

British teen in rape case says attackers ‘like a pack of wolves’

Staff Reporter

Archbishop to undergo surgery at noon

Annette Chrysostomou

Famagusta bus drivers go on strike (video)

Annette Chrysostomou

Police looking for two men after bakery robbed

Annette Chrysostomou

Greens not convinced by authorities’ explanations over dead flamingos

Evie Andreou

Cyprus problem solution a necessity, says Akinci

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign