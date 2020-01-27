January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police looking for two men after bakery robbed

By Annette Chrysostomou077

Police are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a Larnaca bakery early on Monday.

Shortly after midnight, at around 0.45am, two men entered the building, their faces covered with scarves. One of them threatened the employee with a knife and demanded to be handed the money from the till.

They managed to grab €300 in takings and fled.

One of the perpetrators is described as 1.85 to 1.90m tall with a normal physique. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark clothes and asked the employee for the money speaking English.

The other one is said to be approximately 1.50 to 1.55m tall. He also wore dark clothes.

 


