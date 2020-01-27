January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Renovation funds for green line properties extended

By Staff Reporter044
Ayios Dhometios

The government will renew for four more years a programme providing funds for revamping areas by the buffer zone in the Nicosia and Ayios Dhometios municipalities.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris announced on Monday that cabinet approved the renewal of the scheme for four more years with a budget of €11 million.

After positively assessing the scheme which has been implemented since 1991, Nouris expressed hope that extending it for four more years would yield “even better results as regards the image the dividing line presents in these municipalities.”

The project concerns providing investment incentives in abandoned areas but also the revamping of shops and facades of commercial and residential buildings.

 

 


Staff Reporter

