January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russia donates $50,000 to the CMP

By Evie Andreou037

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Monday thanked the government of the Russian Federation for its “generous donation” of $50,000.

The donation was made on Monday by Russian ambassador to Cyprus Stanislav Viliorovich Osadchiy during a visit to the CMP anthropological laboratory.

“This contribution to the CMP project on the exhumation, identification and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus will support the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years,” the CMP said.

The committee said that so far, 969 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.

It added that it relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of the families of missing persons.

 

 

 


