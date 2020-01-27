January 27, 2020

Supreme court increases man’s sentence for child sexual assault

The supreme court on Monday increased a 46-year-old man’s prison sentence from four to seven years, after judging the original sentence for sexual assault was ‘seriously inadequate’.

In the process, the court rejected an appeal filed by the man contesting his conviction.

The Nicosia criminal court had previously convicted the man to concurrent sentences of three- and four-years on seven charges of sexual abuse and another two charges of sexual abuse of a child.

The crimes were committed between June 2016 and May 2017, with the victim being a 14-year-old girl with mild learning difficulties.

The court said in their ruling that the man had access to the girl as he and his wife and children lived next door to the girl’s family, whose mother was his wife’s cousin.

“The obscene acts of the defendant against the minor, lasting about one year, […] taking into account on the one hand all the aggravating factors identified by the criminal court and on the other that the defendants’ offences against the minor are punishable by imprisonment for life, which is the basis on which the court begins to measure the sentence, document in the strongest possible way the apparent mismatch between the seriousness of the crime and the sentence imposed,” the supreme court’s ruling stated.

 


