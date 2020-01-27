January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Uefa officials meet CFA, justice minister over match fixing claims

By Jonathan Shkurko00

European club football association (Uefa) representatives arrived in Cyprus on Monday morning and are currently in a meeting with the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) at the police headquarters in Nicosia to discuss suspicious betting activity that could mean match fixing after red notices were dispatched.

Justice Minister George Savvides will also meet the Uefa representatives.

The issue was discussed on January 17 at a meeting at the justice ministry following a bomb attack against a football referee in Larnaca earlier in the day.

The car of 33-year-old referee Andreas Constantinou was extensively damaged when an improvised explosive device placed on it went off. The vehicle was parked in the garage of the apartment building where the referee lives.

The incident was the last straw for the referees’ association which announced they would abstain indefinitely from matches in protest.

As a result, the CFA cancelled all league matches that weekend.

The Uefa team that has arrived in Cyprus will cooperate with the police to investigate the matches for which the European football governing body issued the notices, over suspicion of foul play.

They will also train representatives of football clubs on how to deal with them.


