Work starts on Nicosia’s collapsed Venetian walls

Workers on the city walls on Monday (Christos Theodorides)

Work to restore parts of the Venetian walls that have collapsed in the north are estimated to reach near €500,000 the head of the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage Takis Hadjidemetriou said on Monday.

Works started last week following an estimation of the damage by the technical committee.

“There is excellent cooperation among the technical committee,” Hadjidemetriou told the Cyprus Mail, pointing out that Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had visited the area to speak to the workers.

The Venetian walls collapsed in two different points last year, across from the Ledra Palace hotel and near Akinci’s office at the Mula Bastion.

The restoration works will cost around €300,000, three times more than the initial estimated cost of €100,000, saved from the budget of other projects.

Additional scheduled works to remove vegetation in the northern part of the old city’s walls, which have limited exposure to the sun are estimated to cost €160,000, said the Greek Cypriot head of the committee, bringing the total budget to €460,000.

All the works will be completed before the end of the first half of this year.

“The restoration of the city’s walls was a priority for the committee,” said Hadjidemetriou.

 

 

 


