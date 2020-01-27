January 27, 2020

Yeroskipou, Konia and Timi oppose merger with Paphos

By Evie Andreou060
Paphos municipality building

Yeroskipou municipality and the community councils of Konia and Timi announced on Monday they have sent a counterproposal to the interior ministry regarding municipal mergers in a bid to avoid being merged with Paphos.

Under the interior ministry’s proposal on local government reform the number of municipalities will be almost halved through mergers. For example, Paphos, Yeroskipou, Achelia, Timi and Konia would merge into one municipality.

Geroskipou, Konia and Timi, however said, they do not favour a union with Paphos municipality, proposing their merger instead and the creation of an Eastern Paphos municipality.

The three local authorities said this is also the favoured option of their respective communities.

They argued that their union as communities sharing the same borders, “adheres to and ensures the main objectives of the merger study, namely, to be financially viable and administratively and financially autonomous and to secure savings necessary for the effective and efficient provision of quality services to citizens and democratic representation to the decision-making bodies.”

 


