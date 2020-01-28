January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Attempted robbery at Limassol bakery

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Just 24 hours after a bakery was robbed at knife-point in Larnaca, another armed robbery at a bakery was attempted in Limassol.

At 0.30am on Tuesday, a man who had covered his face entered the premises and demanded the money, threatening the employee with a knife.

The employee refused to hand him the cash and the would-be robber fled empty handed.

He was seen leaving on foot with another man who is thought to have been waiting for him outside.

One of the suspects is described as young, slim, and about 1.55 to 1.60m tall. He was wearing dark clothes.

 


