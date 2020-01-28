January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

English School: information evening

By Press Release01

Parents and prospective students are all welcome to join The English School on parent information evening on Tuesday, January 28 from 6pm until 8pm at the school.

This event is an opportunity for prospective parents and children to learn more about our school, prior to the Year 1 entrance examinations on March 14.

There is a separate programme for children as, after a brief introduction in the hall, they will be able to join our specialist teachers in a Taster Activities. These include some fun stretch-and – challenge learning activities in mathematics and language – either English, Greek or Turkish. This will give prospective students an introduction to the new and exciting ways of learning we use at our school, and how we encourage our students to problem-solve inventively and develop their critical thinking skills.

The evening will conclude with a cocktail where parents will have the opportunity to connect with teachers and senior management on a more informal level.

For further information please contact our admissions officer, Christina Kkolou, on 22-799353.


