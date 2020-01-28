January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Famagusta bus drivers demonstrate for second day

By Gina Agapiou00
Bus drivers demonstrating on Monday Photo: Christos Theodorides

Bus drivers of Famagusta bus company Osea on Tuesday protested outside the administrative court where the hearing for their appeal against the MLKP consortium being awarded services was taking place.

Demonstrators are demanding a guarantee of employment for the next ten years – the period of the new contracts – and expressed their anger with the authorities.

The deal for Nicosia bus routes was finalised last week, while the hearing for Famagusta bus services took place on Tuesday instead of Wednesday as was scheduled. The court will publish the results at a later stage.

Famagusta bus drivers were on strike on Monday and Tuesday, only carrying out school bus routes.

According to Osea drivers’ statements to the media during their first protest on Monday, part of their concerns is as to the safety of the new buses which allegedly are to be imported from China or Turkey.

But the main issue is to secure their jobs, salaries and benefits, as the contract foresees their employment for only one year.

Trade unions Segdamelin/Peo and Omepege/Sek sent a letter to the Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos on Tuesday to discuss about timely payment of their wages and benefits after their transfer to the new company.

Drivers have warned they will adopt more drastic measures unless their demands are met in a month.

The new company in charge of the bus services is expected to take over on July 5.

 


