January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Far right party spokesman says beaten by other party official

By Evie Andreou0124
Geadis Geadi

Far right Elam spokesman Geadis Geadi reported on Monday evening that he was beaten by an Edek official, who was not immediately named.

The alleged attack was reported to Larnaca police headquarters by Geadi who was accompanied by the head of Elam Christos Christou.

According to police, Geadi said the incident took place at around 9.30pm after an event in Larnaca. On his way to his car, an Edek official hit him in the face, he said.

Geadi went to the Larnaca general hospital where he sought treatment for injury to the face and then went to the police to report the incident.

 


