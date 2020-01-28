January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Federer saves seven match points against Sandgren to reach semis

By Reuters News Service00
Switzerland’s Roger Federer waves as he leaves the court after winning the thrilling match

Roger Federer saved seven match points on his way to an enthralling 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Federer won the first set but Sandgren rallied to bag the next two against the error-prone Swiss, who received a code violation warning for obscene language and took a lengthy medical timeout during the third set.

Federer’s movement seemed restricted but the 20-times Grand Slam winner and six-time champion at Melbourne Park carried on and saved seven match points in the fourth set before winning the tiebreaker to force a decider.

Federer, who got involved in a lengthy argument with Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic during the ill-tempered third set, converted his first matchpoint and will meet either Milos Raonic or Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday’s final.


Related posts

Australian Open Day 9 highlights

Reuters News Service

Teenager Saka helps Arsenal into FA Cup fifth round

Reuters News Service

Liverpool, Chelsea on course for FA Cup showdown

Reuters News Service

Fog a likely factor in Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash

Reuters News Service

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Reuters News Service

Top seed Nadal rides out Kyrgios challenge to reach quarter-finals

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign