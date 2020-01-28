January 28, 2020

Fork Food is back and moves to new location

By Eleni Philippou00

New Year, new venue! That’s the case for Nicosia’s much loved street food market. Fork Food is leaving its downtown locations and is heading to a large indoor warehouse in the heart of Strovolos. Its next two events will take place in late January and early February at the new venue.

The Fork Food team discovered an empty warehouse in the capital which is “ideal for transformation and metamorphosis” as they say, turning it into the perfect setting for their food market. “We have been visiting the place and organising this process for quite some time already and we are sure the result will be beautiful and most welcoming,” they say.

A new location is not the only factor that is changing for the events on January 31 and February 7. In addition to old and favourite food vendors, two new participants arrive. This one’s for the meat lovers.

“As many times as we’ve tried pulled pork, nothing compares to what’s coming to Fork now. Slow-cooked and smoked for more than ten hours in a real wood-fire, Julio has definitely managed to perfect his recipe so if you generally like this dish you should definitely come by and try it,” organisers add.

Prepare yourselves and come hungry, Fork Food says and judging by the success and tasty dishes of the previous editions, they are not lying. The options are always plenty, with a variety of cuisines to satisfy all tastes and diets. Bon appetite!

 

Fork Food Market

Street food market with new additions. January 31 and February 7. Onasagorou 7, Strovolos, Nicosia. 7pm-12am

 


