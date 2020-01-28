January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Lecture on ethics in research

By Press Release01
Constantinos Phellas

Constantinos Phellas, vice rector for faculty and research at the University of Nicosia and chairman of the Cyprus National Bioethics Committee (CNBC) will give an invited talk on ‘Deontological, Ethical and Moral Issues in Research’ in the framework of the 3rd cycle of the lecture series on environmental management & engineering, chemical engineering and terrestrial ecosystem management organised by Open University of Cyprus (OUC). The lecture will take place on January 30 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at the main OUC premises in Latsia (33, Yiannou Kranidioti avenue, 2220 Latsia, Nicosia).

In his lecture, Phellas will analyse ethics in research from conceiving an idea to publishing its results. The term ‘ethics’refers to codes, rules and principles relating to the assessment of human behaviour in specific political, cultural and interpersonal contexts. Researchers face ethical challenges in all stages of conducting a research, and should be able to build trust and rapport with research participants, and to maintain ethical standards and the integrity of the research process, protecting overall the rights of participants.


