January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The persecution of Harry and Meghan by Britain’s tabloids will not stop

By CM Reader's View00

It is perhaps a bit of an exaggeration to define Harry and his wife as refugees but that they are seeking refuge from the vile British press cannot be denied.

The unworthy comparisons between Kate and Megan in the Daily Mail (the cradling of their Baby bumps) or the Express (The avocado story) are but two of the many unfavourable press reports against Meghan.

The British press are a vindictive outfit and it is a pity that the Leveson Inquiry left them virtually unscathed. How many of us will give this young couples’ marriage a chance of surviving?

LC

Royals can be refugees too 


Related posts

Police and judiciary in urgent need of a shake-up

CM Reader's View

Our View: It will take more than Omonia’s measures to stamp out corruption in football

CM: Our View

Flamingo protection should be of paramount importance

CM Reader's View

Makarios and Grivas the main reasons behind our tragic situation today

CM Reader's View

Next president requires the support of AKEL and DIKO

CM Reader's View

Makarios: a charismatic but destructive leader

Christos Panayiotides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign