January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots to scan passengers for coronavirus

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Turkish Cypriots will start screening passengers arriving from high-risk countries to the north to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reports said on Tuesday.

According to Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen, thermal cameras will be installed at Tymbou airport in the breakaway state and all passengers will undergo heat scans.

A quarantine room will also be prepared to examine passengers coming from countries where the virus has spread.

Turkish Cypriot biologists called for measures in ports and crossing points and insisted that all people coming from high-risk countries should be examined before allowed entry.


