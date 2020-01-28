January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Uefa officials to meet justice minister in match fixing probe

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Uefa officials will meet Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides, police chief Kypros Michaelides and Cyprus Football Association (CFA) president George Koumas on Tuesday as part of an ongoing effort to find ways to combat match fixing.

The meeting will take place at 11.30am.

A Uefa delegation arrived on the island after several notices suggesting match fixing had been sent to the CFA.

The delegation consists of the head of mission, an Uefa investigator and a representative of Sport Radar, the company tasked with gathering data for Uefa’s betting fraud detection system.

Tuesday’s meeting follows another one that took place on Monday at the police headquarters.


Related posts

Fork Food is back and moves to new location

Eleni Philippou

President ponders rejecting ‘defanged’ phone-tapping bill

Elias Hazou

Man arrested for 2017 murder attempt

Staff Reporter

Supreme court rules young hacker should be extradited to US

Peter Michael

Early retirement scheme for civil servants planned

Elias Hazou

Supreme court increases man’s sentence for child sexual assault

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign