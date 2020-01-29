January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Apollon knock Apoel out of Cyprus Cup

By Iacovos Constantinou00
Apollon beat Apoel 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cyprus Cup

Apollon are through to the quarter-finals of the Cyprus Cup after a 2-1 away win over Apoel on Wednesday sealed a 3-2 aggregate win.

It was Apoel who begun the game on the front foot and pressed for the goal that would have levelled the aggregate score but they were found wanting yet again in the final third.

Apollon were content to sit back and soak up the pressure and wait to hit Apoel on the break. They went close in the 13th minute but there was no one to tap the ball into the net after Pedro’s teasing cross, but 12 minutes later the Limassol team took the lead.

A simple exchange of passes in the middle of the field set Gaepke through with a clear run on goal but he unselfishly squared the ball to Papoulis who prodded the ball past Apoel goalkeeper Waterman.

Apoel did try to hit back before the interval to get back into the game but could not find a way to break down Apollon’s resolute defence.

For almost 30 minutes of the second half Apollon were in complete control. They were rarely troubled and seemed to be enjoying their day as they toyed with Apoel who could not get hold of the ball.

In the final 15 minutes Apoel regained control and the Apollon goalkeeper had to be alert to turn Efraim’s goalbound effort round the post.

Then with 11 minutes remaining Savic equalised after a Matic cross.

With Apoel pushing almost all players forward in search of a second goal they left huge gaps at the back and in added time Dendic raced clear on goal before crossing to Pittas for the icing on the cake.

It was a thoroughly professional and deserved win by Apollon who never appeared in danger of missing out on the draw for the quarter-finals, especially after taking the lead.


Related posts

Man United agree deal to sign Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

Press Association

Virus concern hits lengthening list of sports events

Reuters News Service

After second great escape, Federer faces holder Djokovic

Reuters News Service

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Reuters News Service

Zverev rallies past Wawrinka to reach first Grand Slam semis

Reuters News Service

Muguruza and Halep march into Australian Open semi-finals

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign