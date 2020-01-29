Brunch, books and beagles

If you were looking for a venue at which to host a dog-friendly event, nowhere could be more appropriate than the Lab Restaurant + Bar. Yes, okay, we know the abbreviation likely stands for ‘laboratory’. But for the purpose of the Sirius Dog Sanctuary Bookworm & Brunch, we’d like to pretend Lab is short for labrador. Or even labradoodle.
Taking place on Friday, the Bookworm & Brunch event is the first of the year for Sirius. A non-profit dog shelter just outside Limassol, the sanctuary is run entirely by volunteers and funded mostly by donations. And by the odd event too: the monthly dog walk (anyone can rock up and soothe the soul by taking a carefree canine for a long run) is a favourite with pooches and people alike!
“We’ve got roughly 120 dogs at the moment: German shepherds, French bulldogs, lots of ex-hunting dogs and more than a few bouncy puppies,” says Debbie Chrysochou, one of the sanctuary volunteers. “And that means a lot of care, and a lot of expense: vaccinations, vets, and health bills. So we’re always looking for our next bright fund-raising idea…”
And Friday’s event is certainly bright! What could be better than enjoying a hearty brunch (complete with delectable pastries, crisp salads, and vintage cocktails) and browsing a cut-price selection of second-hand books, all while in the company of man’s best friend?
“All the books have been donated to Sirius Dog Sanctuary by members, volunteers and supporters, and they’ll be available for sale at very low prices,” says Debbie. “We’ve got fact, fiction and fantasy – something for every bibliophile! – and all proceeds, as well as 10% of brunch and drink sales from the restaurant, will go to our lovely doggies. And of course, your four-legged friend is very welcome to come along too. Whether that’s a lurcher, longdog, or an actual lab!”
The Sirius Dog Sanctuary Bookworm & Brunch
Lab restaurant + bar on Anexartisias 33, Limassol, on January 31 from 11am to 3pm. Entrance is free, though brunch-goers are advised to book a table in advance on 25 738 882. For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘Bookworm & Brunch Sunday’ or call Debbie on 99 478 807