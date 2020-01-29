January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus arrivals up by 3.8 per cent

By Nick Theodoulou00

In the first eleven months of 2019, people travelling to Cyprus increased by 3.8 per cent, the government statistics office said on Tuesday.

From January to November 2019 arrivals to Cyprus amounted to 5,503,315 compared to 5,301,583 in 2018 – an increase of 3.8 per cent.

In this period there was an increase of 0.9 per cent of tourists and 8.3 per cent of Cypriot residents returning to the island.

Travellers to Cyprus during November 2019 stood at 309,952 compared to 261,765 in 2018. The increase is due to both tourist arrivals (6.7 per cent) and Cypriot residents returning (14.7 per cent).

Arrival of travellers also rose 3.0 per cent in October 2019, reaching 582,861.

 


Related posts

Residents call for action on Famagusta church

Gina Agapiou

Four years prison for child pornography

Gina Agapiou

French navy vessel Charles de Gaulle to visit Limassol

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Draft text for Unficyp mandate renewal expected Wednesday

Nick Theodoulou

We want to limit number of economic migrants says minister

Nick Theodoulou

ECHR rules Cyprus did not properly investigate soldier’s death

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign