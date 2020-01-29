Cyprus Institute offering exciting master’s in digital cultural heritage

The new Master’s programme in digital cultural heritage of The Cyprus Institute graduate school is accepting applications for the Fall 2020 semester from interested candidates.
Applicants must have a strong background in fields related to cultural heritage; either from the broader area of humanities and social sciences (archaeology, art and history of art, history, museum studies etc.), the field of architecture and applied arts (historical structured environment, preservation and restoration of monuments applied arts in cultural heritage), or from the expanding field of technology and computer science (multimedia, digital imaging and technical photography, computer graphics, computer vision, visualisation, semantics and knowledge organisation, databases and data management).
Digital technologies have become indispensable in the wider field of heritage sciences and heritage studies with relevant digital data being produced rapidly by both public (archaeological and cultural organisations) and private entities (museums, cultural institutions) of the wider area.
This is a unique programme in Cyprus and the wider region, which aims to provide new scientific knowledge that will enrich and enhance the research and academic careers of its participants. Furthermore, the postgraduate programme will equip its participants with a wide range of transferable practical skills that will provide them with a significant advantage in the current and the future competitive labour market.
This is a 90 ECTS, 12-month programme offered in English.
The Cyprus Institute will offer scholarships to students admitted to the programme for the 2020-2021 academic year, on the basis of academic merit. Opportunities for research assistantships will also be offered.
For more information and applications, visit our website www.cyi.ac.cy, or contact the Office of Graduate Studies at: [email protected] or phone: +357 22208614. The early application deadline is January 31st. The regular application deadline is April 15 and the late application deadline is July 15 (for important information related to the various deadline options, please visit our website www.cyi.ac.cy).