January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Do civil servants need to retire early?

By CM Reader's View00

Just as the frappe man delivered his various coffees to a government office I literally found one woman playing candy crush on her phone behind a counter at the land registry.

When I asked about the status of an application that I had been waiting for over a year, she looked up and said they were overwhelmed with work and that there was nothing I could do to speed up the process. I had to refrain myself from taking her frappe and spilling it all over her.

Similar schemes are set in other countries but I say this with a pinch of salt because I have visited a number of different governmental offices and the civil servants’ level of output is more or less like they are already retired.

48KM

Early retirement scheme for civil servants planned


