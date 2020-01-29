January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Double murder defendant acquitted of premeditated murder, guilty of manslaughter

By George Psyllides0226
Murder suspect Marios Hadjixenophontos

A 22-year-old man was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday in the double murder of a couple in Nicosia in 2018.

Marios Hadjixenophontos was acquitted of a premeditated murder charge that carries a mandatory life sentence.

Hadjixenophontos was the last of four defendants on trial for the murder of Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife Dina Sergiou, 59, in 2018.

He will be sentenced on February 11. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Main defendant Loizos Tzionis pleaded guilty late in the process and got two consecutive life sentences, his girlfriend Sarah Shams was jailed for four years after she pleaded guilty to lesser charges, as did his stepbrother, Lefteris Solomou, who is doing a six-year stretch.


