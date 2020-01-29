January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver 20 times over alcohol limit

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A man who was driving 20 times over the legal alcohol limit was arrested in Xylofagou on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the 24-year-old driver, a resident of Famagusta, failed to comply with police instructions, drove at excessive speed, and drove on the wrong side of the road in a residential area.

When he was tested for alcohol, the reading showed 181 µg% instead of the 9 µg% allowed for novice drivers.

He was arrested and is expected to be charged in court later.


