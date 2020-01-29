January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Exhibition of exchanged artworks to open to the public

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Members of the cutlural committee with the artworks that were returned

An art exhibition of recently returned paintings and audiovisual material by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot artists, will open to the public on February 4 at the Ledra Palace hotel in the buffer zone in Nicosia and will last until February 8.

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will attend the official opening of the exhibition, which consists of material that was recently exchanged between the two communities under the direction of the Bicommunal Technical Committee for Culture.

“The exhibition will feature never-seen-before Turkish Cypriot archive footage, as well as some unique paintings made by Greek Cypriot artists,” spokesman Aleem Siddique said.

“It’s a rare opportunity for the people of Cyprus to be able to enjoy the material that will be shown at Ledra Palace.”

The exhibition will be held in the presence of the UN Secretary General’s envoy in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, and representatives of UNDP and the European Union.

Members of the diplomatic corps, the mayors of Nicosia and Famagusta, and the owners of the art, have also been invited to the opening.

Last September, the two communities exchanged the works of art and audiovisual material as part of an agreement between Anastasiades and Akinci.

Greek Cypriot co-president of the technical committee Androulla Vassiliou said the works of art were restored with funds from the European Commission, adding that many had been damaged by damp and some could not be restored.

A total of 219 works of art were returned to the Greek Cypriot community, of which only 50 will be exhibited at the Ledra Palace, due to lack of space.

Vassiliou said that for around 10 per cent of the works the artists have not been determined. Many paintings are portraits, which may be identified by visitors to the exhibition. Ownership of the works is still being determined.

She also said that a publication with photographs and material about the works of art is underway.


