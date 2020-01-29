February at Rialto

Opera screenings, theatre productions, concerts and film screenings are all about to go down at Rialto Theatre come February. The Limassol theatre has yet again set a rich month full of weekly events including some that really stand out.

Starting off the month is an opera screening straight from New York’s Metropolitan opera company. Porgy and Bess is a highly successful opera in America, vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion and heartbreak of its inhabitants. It will be on February 1. Find tickets and details at www.rialto.com.cy

Moving back to the European continent and more particularly to Spain, flamenco melodies and moves will arrive at Rialto on February 7 in a performance called Ponerse Las Pilas. Filippa Stylianoudi interweaves traditional and experimental flamenco in a show inspired by real life as well as from timeless issues like war, social misfortune and withdrawal as well as emotional suppression, juxtaposed with the hope and love that may rise again from the pain.

As Spanish rhythms conclude, it’s time for film to take over. The Drama Short Film Festival will travel to Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos and between February 10 and 12 Greek films that have garnered awards and distinctions will be screened at Rialto. What’s more? Entrance to the screenings is free.

A couple of days later, renowned Greek singer Giannis Kotsiras will head to the island to perform at the Limassol Theatre on February 15. He will be accompanied by exceptional musicians and dear friends with an armful of popular songs and, of course, his newly released song Love or Nothing. Oldies and recent songs, inspired remakes and authentic laika songs make up this show.

For something more culturally related to the heritage of Cyprus, bookmark February 18. The Cyprus National Commission for Unesco, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Unesco Chair of the University of Nicosia present a screening of short films on the Limassol Carnival, the Pipila Lace of Omodos-Koilani and Cyprus Traditional Dances (in collaboration with the Limassol Folklore Association).

The event will include the launch of the relevant publication with photos from all elements of Cyprus’ intangible cultural heritage that make part of the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Attendance for this too is free.

Rounding up the month is a concert from the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Irony and Joy presents part of the Beethoven Circle, the CSO’s tribute to the composer’s genius. In this concert, the orchestra will present Symphony No. 8, a masterpiece that contains passages which could be construed as musical jokes. This comic aspect joins the other two pieces in the programme, La Scala di Seta – an operatic farca comica by Rossini – and Burlesque by Richard Strauss.

Several other theatre performances from Cyprus, Greece and abroad form part of Rialto’s February agenda, as well as live music. It’s safe to say that yet again, it’s going to be a busy month.

February Events at Rialto

Range of performances, screenings and concerts. February 2020. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy



