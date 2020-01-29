January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister in Italy to discuss Turkish violation of EEZ

Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio with Nicos Christodoulides at the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels last week

The presence of Turkish drillship Yavuz in Cyprus’ offshore block 8 was to be among the issues Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides would discuss during his contacts in Rome, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Christodoulides was in Rome on a working visit, at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio. While in Rome, Christodoulides was to also meet with energy company ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi.

ENI holds the drilling licence for block 8 in Cyprus EEZ along with French energy giant Total.

The foreign ministry’s spokesman Demetris Samuel told state broadcaster CyBC on Wednesday that the Turkish drillship’s presence in block 8 was one of the issues that will be discussed between the two ministers in Rome.

“Rome is concerned about the escalated Turkish actions especially because with her latest illegal activity, Turkey enters into a block that is licensed also to Italian energy company ENI,” Samuel said.

He added that this was an issue for which contacts with the Italian government at various levels are in progress.

Christodoulides was to have a private meeting with Di Maio, after which talks with the participation of the two countries’ delegations was to take place.
The talks were to focus on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, , energy and energy security, and cooperation in these areas on a bilateral, multilateral, and European level. They were to also discuss bilateral relations and EU issues, including migration.

 

 


