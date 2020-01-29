January 29, 2020

French police clash with firefighters at Paris demonstration

French SNCF railway workers burn their working clothes and a CFDT union flag in front of Nice railway station during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Nice, France January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French police clashed on Tuesday with firefighters protesting in Paris against their working conditions and demanding more pay.

Thousands of firefighters attended the protest in the French capital, asking for an increase of their hazard bonus, which has not changed since 1990.

Police fired tear gas and hit some protesters with batons.

In October, firefighters also protested in Paris, calling for better pay, guarantees of their pension benefits and greater respect for their profession.

France has seen widespread labour unrest since December, with unions mobilising against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the pension system.


