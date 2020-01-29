Government says it’s working on removal of unwelcome addition to UN resolution

Foreign Minister Nikos Christoulides has taken all necessary action so that the UN Security Council resolution on the renewal of the Unficyp mandate does not include any negative elements, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists outside the Presidential Place, the spokesman expressed hope that the minister’s and the foreign ministry’s officials’ efforts would lead to the desired result.

According to media reports, the government was in a race to have a call by the UN Security Council in the resolution for direct cooperation between the two sides without Unficyp involvement, removed. The call was reportedly in the draft text of the resolution that circulated last week.

The government has not confirmed these reports but Kousios said on Wednesday that Christodoulides and the foreign ministry had taken “all necessary actions so that the resolution does not include any negative elements”.

Referring to the draft resolution text, Kousios said that “the issue was dealt with”.

“We hope that the result will be a positive one after the moves by the foreign minister,” Kousios said.

A diplomatic source in New York told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday that the draft text has been dramatically improved.

According to reports, the UK was the one pushing for direct cooperation between the two sides bypassing Unficyp.

On Monday, Christodoulides spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab on the phone, in which the vote was discussed.

Consultations between Security Council members on the resolution text were completed on Monday afternoon. If there are no objections the text will be finalised and voted on on Thursday.

In his report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended the extension of the UN peace-keeping force’s mandate for six more months, until July 31, 2020.

Kousios also said that UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute is expected to call President Nicos Anastasiades either on Wednesday or Thursday afternoon. Lute spoke with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci over the phone on Tuesday.

“It is part of her regular contacts with the two leaders ahead of the wait for the restart of the talks,” Kousios said.

Akinci’s office on Tuesday said that the Turkish Cypriot leader and Lute assessed the latest briefing by the UN secretary-general to the Security Council and his report on Unficyp’s mandate.



