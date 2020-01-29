How to find your perfect berry lipstick shade

By Katie Wright

Berry-toned lips have become a winter beauty staple and this year, they’re more relevant than ever, thanks to the AW19 catwalks.

From deep merlot at Versace and Roksanda, to juicy plum at Simone Rocha and Tommy Hilfiger, to purple so dark it was almost black at Yohji Yamamoto – this season, the bold lip rules.

But if you’re used to wearing nude tones or classic red, darker shades can be rather intimidating.

“Lipstick is all about confidence and how comfortable you feel wearing it,” says Zara Findlay, pro make-up artist at Bobbi Brown.

Here, Findlay explains how to find the best berry shade for you, plus three ways to wear the trend, and how to tailor the rest of your make-up…

Finding your perfect berry

“I like to call this the Five Finger Trick. Pick up five berry lip colours that you’re attracted to – even if you don’t think they will suit you – in different finishes such as matte, sheer or shiny.

“Swatch them onto your finger tips and looking into a mirror, place each finger against your lip.

“You will instantly see whether you like the colour against your skin. Just think ‘yes, no or maybe’. This is all about the process of elimination.

“Clean off the lip colours that are definitely a ‘no’ and you are left with one or two to try.

“From there, you will be able to decide which is your favourite colour – or you may just end up taking them both.”

How to wear your berry lip

“Lipsticks can we worn in all kinds of ways. If you want the colour to be sheer, use your finger to swipe a little colour and press it on your lip.

“This will give you your sheerest coverage and a ‘lip stained’ effect. You can add your favourite lip balm on top for a more moisturised finish.

“To get a medium colour pay off, swipe the colour directly on the lips.

“If you’re worried about how much colour the lipstick has, my favourite tip is to line and fill your lips with your go-to nude lip liner then add the lipstick on top. This will give you a slightly more muted version of the original colour.

“To get the fullest colour pay off, maybe for a special event, pick a lip liner that is a similar tone, line the lips, apply lipstick, then add a gloss on top for a full-coverage, glossy finish.”

Make-up to wear with berry-toned lipstick

“If you’re wearing it sheer, you can doll up your eyes and cheeks to add a little more colour to the rest of your face.

“I love running a little of the lipstick between my fingertips and bouncing it on my cheeks as a soft blusher.

“If you’re wearing it as medium coverage, you are able to play with how bold or subtle the rest of your make-up is.

“If you’re wearing it with full colour pay off, it’s best to keep the eyes really subtle.

“Maybe just a clean liner and a soft wash of a nude shimmer shadow.”



