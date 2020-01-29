January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Let the games begin

By Eleni Philippou00

The Global Game Jam is coming to Cyprus and it’s calling all game designers, programmers, artists and anyone interested in gaming to join a three-day extravaganza. From January 31 to February 2, the global event will be in Cyprus for the first time and it’s all about computer game development, animation, game art and video games.

In January 2019, the event was held in 860 locations in 113 countries and 9,010 games were created in one weekend. The structure of a jam is usually that everyone gathers on Friday late afternoon, watches a short video keynote with advice from leading game developers, and then a theme is announced. All sites worldwide are then challenged to make games based on the same theme by Sunday afternoon.

“The GGJ stimulates collaboration and is not a competition,” explain the organisers and anyone above 18 is welcome to join.

“Think of it as a hackathon focused on game development. It is the growth of an idea that in today’s heavily connected world, we could come together, be creative, share experiences and express ourselves in a multitude of ways using video games – it is very universal.

“The weekend stirs a global creative buzz in games, while at the same time exploring the process of development, be it programming, iterative design, narrative exploration or artistic expression. It is all condensed into a 48-hour development cycle.”

 

Global Gaming Jam Cyprus

3-day event for game programmers, game designers, artists, players and anyone interested. January 31-February 2. Kinx eSports Arena, Gaming Centre, Nicosia. 18+ only. Free to attend, all you have to do is sign up via https://globalgamejam.org/2020/jam-sites/global-game-jam-cyprus


