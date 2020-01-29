Man detained for stealing clothes

January 29, 2020

Paphos police arrested a man suspected of robbing and injuring a young woman on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm, when the 18-year-old woman, while walking along a street in Paphos, was attacked by an unknown man. He grabbed a bag full of clothes the woman was holding, threw her to the ground and fled.

The victim who was slightly injured was on her way to the Paphos hospital with some relatives when she spotted the perpetrator and pointed him out to her relatives. The relatives immobilised him and called police.

According to police officers who arrested him, the 21-year-old suspect confessed to the crime and showed them where he had thrown the stolen bag.

 


