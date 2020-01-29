January 29, 2020

New and electric car-buying incentives available from February 4

The scheme covers the purchase of a new electric car for less than €40,000, for which each buyer will get €5,000 from the government

A two-fold government incentive plan to get older, less energy-efficient cars off the roads and promote the use of electric cars will kick off on February 4.

The first scheme offers incentives to buy new cars, the second offers incentives to buy electric cars.

Interested buyers will be able to apply online from 10am on February 4 until March 5 at 12am.

“This is a very positive first step in enhancing environmental protection, meeting our obligations to the EU and promoting the use of electric cars which must be continued with other measures, such as charging stations and generating electricity with RES, with incentives for parking and more. This is a package that is being prepared,” said the former transport minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou when the scheme was announced last year.

The grant for the withdrawal of cars older than 15 years is €2,000 per vehicle. In order to qualify, applicants need to buy a new car.

The second involves the purchase of a new electric car for less than €40,000, for which each buyer will get €5,000 from the government.

The electric car needs to have a capacity of less than 1,800 cc.

The total amount available is €3 million, so there will be funds for about 1,250 people who return old cars, and for roughly 100 who buy an electric car.


