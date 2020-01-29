January 29, 2020

Letters

No country should permit its citizens to be extradited to the USA

By CM Reader's View00
Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles arrives at the Foreign Office in London, Britain, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

In principle I agree any criminal should be extradited to face prosecution for crimes committed regardless of any so called condition or excuse people seem able to dream up.

However, the US have refused to extradite the American woman who killed a British youth on the UK roads and fled to the USA afterwards. She was supposedly given diplomatic status after she killed him to provide some legality for the death she caused but was still legally liable for extradition though the US authorities refused.

No country should permit its citizens to be extradited to the USA until the USA fully reciprocates by extraditing it’s citizens to face prosecution for crimes they are accused of in other countries.

OJ

Supreme court rules young hacker should be extradited to US


