January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Phone scammers pretending to be Cyta technicians

By Gina Agapiou00

Phone scammers pretending to be Cyta technicians have been tricking users into installing malware and asking for credit card details, warned the telecommunications authority warned on Wednesday.

According to Cyta, subscribers have been receiving unexpected overseas calls from scammers acting on behalf of the company as technicians and offering help with safety issues.

Phone scammers speak in broken Greek or English and lead unsuspected subscribers to a website which they have long-distance access to.

People are asked to activate a link which downloads malicious software on the computer and blocks all the software.

The phone scammers then ask for the person’s credit card details saying they need to pay a certain amount to unlock the computer.

Cyta advises the public not to reply to unknown international calls nor give out their personal or other data and to report such calls to their telecommunications provider.

For more information visit www.cyta.com.cy/press-releases.

 


Related posts

New and electric car-buying incentives available from February 4

Jonathan Shkurko

Double murder defendant acquitted of premeditated murder, guilty of manslaughter

George Psyllides

Exhibition of exchanged artworks to open to the public

Jonathan Shkurko

Government says it’s working on removal of unwelcome addition to UN resolution

Evie Andreou

Anastasiades calls on football whistleblowers to come forward

Jonathan Shkurko

Poachers fined a total of €1.3 million since July 2017

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign