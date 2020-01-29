January 29, 2020

Police urge people not to allow strangers into their home

By Evie Andreou

Police on Wednesday warned people to be careful who they let into their homes, after two incidents in Paphos in which individuals that knocked on the door and were allowed in attempted to rob the owner.

In both cases, the perpetrators immobilized the house-owners, police said. The latest case, on Tuesday evening, involved a woman allowing into her apartment a man claiming to be a technician working on restoring the water and electricity supply that was cut off.

The man knocked on the woman’s door a few minutes after the water and electricity were cut in her apartment claiming he would fix the problem. He then went to the kitchen sink, broke a glass and threatened her with it. The woman started screaming and ran outside. Neighbours rushed to help but the man was gone, police said.

There was similar incident last Saturday also in Paphos when a 31-year-old woman reported that someone had knocked on her apartment’s door at around 10.30 pm, and when she opened she saw a man she didn’t know, who forced himself into the house.

The man hit her and tied her hands, grabbed her mobile phone and some money she had in her pockets and left.

Police urged people to be very careful when someone they don’t know asks to enter their home and advised householders to install a safety chain on their front door.

Main entrances in apartment buildings should always be locked, the police said, people should not leave door-keys with other persons or place them under doormats or in flowerpots. External areas should be well lit in the evening, while curtains and shutters should be closed so that thieves cannot see what’s inside the house, police said.

Police also urged the public to report any suspicious moves that could be linked to these two incidents or similar ones. They may call 199 or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.


