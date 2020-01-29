January 29, 2020

Students vote to strike over new exam system

By Staff Reporter027
Students leaving classes in an earlier protest

Students voted on Wednesday to abstain for a day in protest over the education ministry’s decision to introduce four-monthly exams in high schools.

A referendum held at 52 schools returned a 78.9 per cent, or around 14,000 votes, in favour of walking out.

The new system was introduced for first-year lyceum students this school year, with the first exams taken in December.

Students are calling for the abolition of the four-monthly exams, and their replacement with 90-minute and 45-minute ones for each subject during the term without the ministry’s involvement in the test material.


Staff Reporter

