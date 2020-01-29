January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Teachers who do not speak English, French or German ‘unfairly treated’

By Gina Agapiou02

An amendment to teachers’ terms of employment is needed so that graduates who speak foreign languages other than the three working languages of the European Parliament can be employed in state schools, the president of the House education committee said on Wednesday.

According to the current employment terms of the education ministry, teachers who chose to study foreign languages in high-school or university other than English, German and French cannot by employed in state schools, even though the ministry itself offers more language choices in the school curriculum.

The ministry of education needs to assess the different ways to ensure all teachers of public school are fairly appointed, said committee president Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis.

Hadjiyiannis added that schools need educators who speak different foreign languages as a lot of money is invested in European programmers and mobility.

Diko MP Panicos Leonidou in his statements wondered why a mathematician who speaks fluent Greek and very good Italian could not be hired as a teacher in state schools.

He also mentioned the state had tricked the former students in terms of the curriculum and called on the ministry to amend the current legislation.

 

 


