January 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Trezeguet sends Villa past Leicester into League Cup final

By Reuters News Service00
Aston Villa's Trezeguet celebrates after the match with Matt Targett, Orjan Nyland, teammates and fans on the pitch

Aston Villa’s Trezeguet struck a dramatic 93rd-minute winner to send them into the League Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City that gave them a 3-2 aggregate win on Tuesday.

Matt Targett fired the hosts ahead in the semi-final second leg at Villa Park after being teed up by Jack Grealish, with Leicester’s Youri Tielemans hitting the crossbar at the other end.

Kelechi Iheanacho equalised from close range in the 72nd minute as he did in the first leg, but Trezeguet finished perfectly in stoppage time at the back post to win it for Dean Smith’s side.

Villa, five-times winners back who are back in the final for the first time since 2010, will face either Manchester City or Manchester United, who meet in their second-leg clash on Wednesday, with City leading 3-1 on aggregate.


