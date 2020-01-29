UK nationals living in Cyprus urged to apply for residency

The British High Commissioner in Cyprus urged UK nationals to promptly apply for residency if they haven’t done so to ensure their rights will be protected after Brexit.

In a message to UK nationals living in Cyprus on Brexit, the British High Commissioner said the Withdrawal Agreement between Britain and the EU contains some really important protections for UK nationals living in the EU, including the right to live, work and access services, such as healthcare.

“These rights will be protected for as long as you live in Cyprus, provided that you are legally resident here by the end of 2020,” the message said.

It added that many have already applied for residency documents (MEU1s and MEU3s).

“If you have not yet applied, I strongly urge you to do so now,” the High Commissioner said also reminding that applicants must make sure their passport has not expired as this is a requirement when they apply for residency.

He also said that UK nationals who are legally resident in Cyprus should register with Gesy, in order to access state healthcare on the same terms as now. This includes people who are covered by the S1 scheme.

Tourists or short-term visitors to Cyprus after January 31, are strongly advised to have comprehensive travel insurance. The UK will leave the EU on Friday 31 January at 11pm UK time.

The High Commissioner also refers to future arrangements for crossing the Green Line concerning UK residents in the north of the island. He said that on February 1, the Implementation Period following Brexit will start which will last until December 31.

“During this time there will be no change to the rules on travel to/from or within Cyprus for UK nationals, including motorists crossing the Green Line,” he said.

He added that the British High Commission would continue to engage with the Republic of Cyprus on arrangements beyond the end of 2020 and keep everyone updated.

“We will let you know when you need to take further action,” the message said.

UK nationals are urged to follow the Living in Cyprus guide on gov.uk and social media channels.



