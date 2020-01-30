January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

At Radisson Blu Hotel, Larnaca the celebration of the Chinese New Year

By Press Release03

The Cyprus-China Business Association and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) are organizing for the first time in Larnaca, at Radisson Blu Hotel, a gala dinner for the celebration of the Chinese New Year “The Year of the Rat”.

The gala dinner will take place on Friday, 7th February at 20:00 and the guests will enjoy the Chinese culture and Chinese cuisine in the presence of Ambassador Huang Xingyuan and businessmen from China and Cyprus.

For information and reservations please call at 22889710.


