January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Restaurant & Bar Review

Bar review: Neverland, Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou01

It is best to visit Neverland with a couple of friends and sit at the tables with the guitar shaped self-service taps for beer. For the full experience, order some food to share. Once again almost tricked by the seemingly closed door and the excellent sound-proofed walls that keep the mystery hidden deep inside the old building, I walked inside the bar with hesitation, hoping one of those three special tables was available.

Dark as dark can be, the rock bar gives no Peter Pan vibes, on the contrary the decoration brings to mind the Metallica song Enter Sandman, but it might just be me. It’s a Wednesday though, so I can hear Greek singer Angelakas screaming “It’s nice in heaven”.

Inside it is filled with pictures of rock legends, movie posters and a high wall packed with beer coasters. My favourite touch is the bills from different countries pinned on the ends of the bar’s shelves, especially the ones that have quotes written on them by excited tourists or regular customers. The colourful display of bank notes I see whenever I give my order at the bar somehow makes me feel I am at a place where money’s real value is art.

Sitting at our table, the waiter comes immediately and we swiftly order our beer glasses and some mozzarella sticks. Despite the fact Neverland has a great selection of beers, whiskeys and other spirits, somehow, I find myself sticking to old-time classic local beers.

The bar was getting busy, so I walked to the pool table and placed my one-euro coin at the side to claim the next game for me and my friends.

Neverland rock bar has been welcoming troubled youth for a chill night out and sheltered lovers of classic rock and fans of Nu metal for more than ten years in the old town of Nicosia.

For the more cultured ones, there are Vinyl nights dedicated to different artists.

 

Neverland

Where:  Nikiforou Foka Avenue, Nicosia

When: Daily from 9pm to 4am

Contact: 7008-7575

 


Related posts

February at Rialto

Eleni Philippou

Let the games begin

Eleni Philippou

Brunch, books and beagles

Alix Norman

A play about the Trojan War, Helen and other myths

Eleni Philippou

One of America’s favourite operas at Rialto

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Richard Jewell ****

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign