January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Djokovic sweeps Federer aside to reach Australian Open final

By Reuters News Service00
Defending champion Novak Djokovic consoles Roger Federer after beating the Swiss in straight sets in Melbourne

Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Serbian Djokovic will meet the winner of the showdown between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, who play the other semi-final on Friday, in the title match.


