January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former education minister, footballer dies (updated)

By Evie Andreou0154
Ioannides as minister in 2000

Former education minister and chairman of the Cyprus Olympic Committee (COC) Ouranios Ioannides died on Thursday at the age of 75.

Ioannides, who also served as Disy MP between 1996 and 1999 when he was appointed as education minister by then President Glafcos Clerides, was also an athlete and served in various committees including the COC between 2008 and 2016.

President Nicos Anastasiades said in a tweet that Ioannides was “a dear friend but also a personality that left his indelible stamp on the political, educational and sports affairs of the country.”

He was born on December 22, 1944 in Nicosia and is the brother of Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou. He worked as a teacher of physiology, biology and chemistry from 1971 to 1986 in secondary schools in Cyprus. From 1986 to 1992 he worked at the Cyprus Pedagogical Academy as a professor of biology and science.

Over the years he was a footballer at Olympiada Neapolis (1959-1960, 1975-1987), Kyrenia FC (1961), Apoel (1961-63), Iraklis Thessaloniki (1963) and in the football team of the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics of the University of Thessaloniki (1963-1968). He was also a track and field athlete in high jump.

He was married and had two sons.

The Cyprus Basketball Federation said on Thursday that Ioannides was “a historic persona both in the political and sports world of Cyprus to which he has greatly contributed.”

 


