January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek dance and language courses for third-country nationals

By Nick Theodoulou065

Athienou is hosting a programme teaching traditional dances and a Greek language course to third country nationals as part of an integration project.

“It’s important to offer a kind welcome to third-country nationals that are living and working here,” an official at the municipality told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday.

She explained that Athienou is part of a wider effort by the Larnaca municipality to engage third-country nationals and to help integrate them into local society.

“The Open Society Programme will help the large community which is working in Athienou, mainly in the industrial area,” she said.

There will be at least 20 lessons of 90 minutes each and will be offered free of charge to all ages, the municipality said.

“It turns a new page in our multicultural identity, the programme of integrating third-country nationals into our society,” said mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras. “We promote understanding and empathy to refugees and immigrants who contribute to our social and economic development.”

Athienou municipality has asked people to sign-up or express their interest by contacting their office at 24811370 or 24524004.

 

 


Related posts

CFA considers calling in foreign refs amid growing corruption claims

George Psyllides

Conference ponders challenges of islands’ mountain regions

Nick Theodoulou

Teen dies week after car crash

Gina Agapiou

More space, staff needed as sacks of mail pile up in Limassol post offices

Gina Agapiou

Mavroyiannis: Turkey’s drilling operations violate Cyprus sovereignty

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Russian businessmen in fight over diamond taken from Cyprus shop

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign