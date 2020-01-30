January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia man missing for six days

By Gina Agapiou060

A Nicosia man has been reported missing from his home since last Friday.

Police said Joseb Gelashvili, 48, is described as 1.60m tall with grey hair. When he went missing he was wearing a green T-shirt, jeans and a blue jacket.

Whoever has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, their nearest police station or the citizens’ line on 1460.

 


